Army commemorates 1948 war hero

The 28th infantry brigade of the army on Tuesday remembered the 1948 war hero Lance Havaldar Deputy Lal, Vir Chakra awardee and named after him a CSD canteen at Sunderbani, said officials. Brigade Commander Kapil Taneja was the chief guest on the occasion, which was attended by next of kin and family members of Deputy Lal (HT Photo)

They organised a ceremony to remember the first Vir Chakra awardee of the area who made the supreme sacrifice in Nowshera sector on June 1948.

On the occasion, the brigade named the CSD canteen Sunderbani after Deputy Lal besides displaying his photograph, citation of his act of valour in the battle field and a commendation of the first Field Martial General K M Kariappa.

Brigade Commander Kapil Taneja was the chief guest on the occasion, which was attended by next of kin and family members of Deputy Lal. He was a bachelor and only 27 years old when he sacrificed his life for the nation.

Expressing gratitude to the army brigade for remembering the, Lal’s nephew Ravinder Sharma, former Congress MLC, said that the gesture would inspire the next generations.

He said that his entire family will remain always loyal, dedicated and indebted towards the army and the nation.