Army foils infiltration bid in Poonch, two terrorists killed

Two suspected Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists were killed when the army scuttled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control in the Digwar sector of Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday. Security personnel conducting a search operation in Poonch on Wednesday. Two suspected Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists were killed when army troops scuttled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control. (PTI Photo)

The latest encounter comes two days after security forces eliminated three hardcore terrorists involved in the Pahalgam terror attack in a forest in Srinagar.

Codenamed Operation Shivshakti, the army said the two terrorists neutralised in Poonch during the intervening night were attempting to infiltrate into Indian territory.

“In a successful anti-infiltration operation, alert troops of the Indian Army eliminated two terrorists attempting to infiltrate across the Line of Control. Swift action and accurate firepower thwarted the nefarious designs. Three weapons have been recovered,” the army’s Jammu-based White Knight Corps said in a post on X.

The army said synergistic and synchronised inputs from intelligence units and J&K Police led to a successful operation.

Earlier in another post, the army said suspected movement of two individuals was observed by troops along the fence in a Poonch sector, leading to the gunfight.

Officials said troops on ambush duty, following information about a possible attempt by LeT terrorists to sneak into this side, spotted the movement of the infiltrators on Tuesday night. The terrorists opened fire and in the ensuing encounter lasting for several hours, both of them were killed.