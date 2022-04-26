Army runners steal the show at Kasauli’s Tuffman half-marathon
Runners from the Indian Army bagged the top-three positions in both men’s 21 km and 10 km races in the third edition of the Tuffman Kasauli Hills Half Marathon held in Kasauli on Sunday.
Over 1,000 runners from across the country participated in the run, which also featured 3 km and 5 km events. The half marathon run was flagged off by Brig CS Pathania. It started from Army Ground, Kasauli, and went out till Jangeshu village via Parwanoo-Kasauli Road, before winding back towards the starting point.
The 21 km run had an overall elevation gain of around 4,000 feet, while the 10 km circuit went up to 1,950 feet.
The first position in the men’s 21 km run was jointly shared by army personnel Mayangam Lungleng and Amit Singh, who clocked a finishing time of 01:24:28 hours. They were followed by another army runner Muzamil Bashir, who clocked 01:26:56 hrs. Chandigarh’s Simran Kochhar grabbed the first position in the women’s 21 km section by completing the run in 02:22:40 hours. Ludhiana’s Sameera Auluck finished second (02:23:50 hours), while Faridabad’s Nisha Tyagi came third (02:31:56 hours).
In the 10 km men’s section, too, the top three positions were won by army runners. Kailash Singh with a timing of 36:34 minutes won gold, followed by Bhuwan Rana (36:59 minutes) and Rohit Kumar (37:33 minutes).
Kiran Sodhi from Anandpur Sahib won the top position in the 10 km women’s section. She clocked a time of 58:24 minutes. Patiala’s Indu Saldi (01:02:53 hours) came second, while Delhi’s Nandita Bayan (01:05:45 hours) finished third.
-
Himachal signs joint venture agreement for development of airport in Mandi
A joint venture agreement for the development of Greenfield Airport at Nagchala in Mandi district was signed in the presence of chief minister Jai Ram Thakur and Union minister for civil aviation Jyotiraditya M Scindia in New Delhi on Monday. The agreement will pave way for the development of the airport in Mandi which is the dream project of the chief minister.
-
16 students have narrow escape after Airoli school bus catches fire in Thane
Sixteen students of New Horizon School, Airoli, Navi Mumbai, had a narrow escape on Monday after their school bus caught fire at Teen Hath Naka in Thane. The students from Classes 1 to 3 were in the bus along with two bus attendants. The Thane traffic police immediately rescued the children and doused the fire. The incident occurred at 1.50pm when the bus was going to school to drop the children.
-
AAP alleges corruption in Ambala Cantt projects, demands central probe
Aam Aadmi Party leaders and workers on Monday protested at the Football Chowk against alleged corruption in ongoing projects in Ambala Cantonment, particularly in FIFA-approved International Football Stadium and demanded a judicial or independent probe by central agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation or Controller and Auditor General. Protesters were led by newly-inducted member and former Congress leader Chitra Sarwara and district leaders.
-
AITA National Rankings Championship: Seeds Haralam, Trisubh off to winning starts
In other boys' U14 first-round matches, seventh seed Trishubh Kumar outplayed Mayank Bishnoi 6-2, 6-0. Shaurya Veer Balhara prevailed over Dhruv Beotra 7-5, 6-3, Yogit Raman and Tejas Khosla scored easy straight-set wins over Abhay Veer Balhara and Param Sidana to book their spot in the second round.
-
I will resign, says Lalu’s son Tej Pratap Yadav. Then a photo with Rabri Devi
Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav on Monday said he intended to resign from the party, an announcement that is seen as a fallout of allegations by a RJD's youth wing leader Ramraj Yadav, who accused Tej Pratap of thrashing him and using abusive language for Lalu Prasad during the party's inftaar party on April 22.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics