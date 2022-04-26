Army runners steal the show at Kasauli’s Tuffman half-marathon

Runners from the Indian Army bagged the top-three positions in both men’s 21 km and 10 km races in the third edition of the Tuffman Kasauli Hills Half Marathon held in Kasauli on Sunday.

Over 1,000 runners from across the country participated in the run, which also featured 3 km and 5 km events. The half marathon run was flagged off by Brig CS Pathania. It started from Army Ground, Kasauli, and went out till Jangeshu village via Parwanoo-Kasauli Road, before winding back towards the starting point.

The 21 km run had an overall elevation gain of around 4,000 feet, while the 10 km circuit went up to 1,950 feet.

The first position in the men’s 21 km run was jointly shared by army personnel Mayangam Lungleng and Amit Singh, who clocked a finishing time of 01:24:28 hours. They were followed by another army runner Muzamil Bashir, who clocked 01:26:56 hrs. Chandigarh’s Simran Kochhar grabbed the first position in the women’s 21 km section by completing the run in 02:22:40 hours. Ludhiana’s Sameera Auluck finished second (02:23:50 hours), while Faridabad’s Nisha Tyagi came third (02:31:56 hours).

In the 10 km men’s section, too, the top three positions were won by army runners. Kailash Singh with a timing of 36:34 minutes won gold, followed by Bhuwan Rana (36:59 minutes) and Rohit Kumar (37:33 minutes).

Kiran Sodhi from Anandpur Sahib won the top position in the 10 km women’s section. She clocked a time of 58:24 minutes. Patiala’s Indu Saldi (01:02:53 hours) came second, while Delhi’s Nandita Bayan (01:05:45 hours) finished third.