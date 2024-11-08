Menu Explore
Army urges locals to report suspicious activities without delay

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Nov 08, 2024 03:58 AM IST

The Indian Army also informed the local residents about various initiatives taken for their welfare.

Amid spike in terror attacks this year, the Indian Army on Thursday held a public meet with the locals in Jagal village of Mendhar sub division in Poonch district and urged them to report any suspicious activities in their area without delay, said officials.

Jammu: Army personnel keep vigil near the site after terrorists fired at an ambulance that was part of an Army convoy passing through a village near the LoC in Akhnoor sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. (PTI)
“The Indian Army organised a public meeting in Jagal village to promote trust and faith among the local population. This event was aimed at providing a platform for local residents to share their issues and challenges,” said defence spokesperson Lt Col Suneel Bartwal.

The Indian Army informed the local residents about various initiatives taken for their welfare, such as medical assistance, distribution of sports items, solar lights and tarpaulins etc.

“The locals were requested to report any suspicious activities in their area without delay. The meeting provided an opportunity for the locals to interact with the army personnel and understand their role in maintaining peace and security in the region,” said the spokesperson.

The meeting was attended by prominent village authorities, including lambardar, former sarpanch, ex-servicemen and other eminent personalities.

“The initiative was welcomed by the local residents which fostered trust and faith in the Indian Army. The meeting was a significant step towards building a strong and peaceful relationship between the Indian Army and the local population,” he added.

