Army weapons exhibition, kalaripayattu show to awe audience on Republic Day event

For the first time in the city, the Indian Army will organise a weapons and tanks display neat the Republic Day celebration ground, officials said, and added that jawans will also exhibit kalaripayattu, an ancient martial arts technique, at the event. Deputy commissioner (DC) Jitendra Jorwal reviewing arrangements PAU sports stadium in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)

They said 69 girl students from the Army Public School will present cultural performances during the event at the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU).

On Monday, deputy commissioner (DC) Jitendra Jorwal held a review meeting at the PAU sports stadium to take stock of the preparations for the state-level Republic Day event on January 26.

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria will unfurl the national flag at the event.

During the event, 20 tableaux by various departments will showcase their programmes and policies.

The officials said around 2,000 students from schools also participate in cultural items.

Emphasising the significance of the event, Jorwal said the administration will celebrate it with full patriotic fervor and enthusiasm. He added that the district has a reputation for hosting the best Republic Day functions, a tradition that will be upheld this year as well.

Jorwal said that a full-dress rehearsal will be held on January 23. He directed that teams of doctors and paramedical staff be present at the venue Municipal corporation (MC) officials have been tasked with ensuring cleanliness.

Traffic control, parking, drinking water and refreshments, uninterrupted power supply and suitable flag-hoisting arrangements were among the key issues discussed during the review.

Jorwal ordered officials concerned to ensure arrangements for stage decoration, deployment of health teams, transportation facilities for students, PT shows and cultural performances.