Arrested DSP among 2 cops suspended in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday suspended two police officials, including deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Sheikh Adil Mushtaq, who was arrested last week on allegations of corruption. Official sources say that ASP Gowhar was allegedly placed under suspension on corruption charges. (HT File)

In two orders issued by additional chief secretary and financial commissioner RK Goyal, Budgam additional superintendent of police (ASP) Gowhar Ahmad Khan and DSP Mushtaq have been placed under suspension.

“In terms of Rule 31(1) of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1956, pending an inquiry into his conduct, Budgam ASP Gowhar Ahmad Khan, is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect. The officer shall remain attached with zonal police headquarters, Kashmir, during the period of suspension,” reads the order.

The order of Mushtaq’s suspension states, “In terms of Rule 31(2) of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Classification Control & Appeal) Rules, 1956, DSP Adil Mushtaq shall be deemed to have been placed under suspension with effect from September 21 i.e. the date of arrest of the officer in a case under Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and section 167, 193, 201, 210, 218 and 221 of the Indian Peal Code at Nowgam police station.”

Official sources say that ASP Gowhar was allegedly placed under suspension on corruption charges. On September 8, the administration had ordered an inquiry to be completed in one month against superintendent of police Ashiq Hussain Tak, six months after he was attached with the police headquarters.

The administration, in an order by the home department, had appointed an inquiry officer of the rank of inspector general of police (IGP). Tak was posted as additional superintendent of police, Bandipora, when he was attached to headquarters on March 9.

