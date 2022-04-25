Arvind Kejriwal has no understanding of Himachal: Jai Ram Thakur
Himachal chief minister (CM) Jai Ram Thakur hit out at his Delhi counterpart and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal, stating that the latter has no understanding of tradition and culture of Dev Bhoomi.
Addressing a public meeting in Banjraru of Chamba district on Sunday, the Himachal CM said, “People of the state are hardworking and sincere and would not tolerate foul language for its leaders. It is strange that a person living in air-conditioned rooms in Delhi is speaking about development model for the state.”
He added, “People of the state are wise enough to not get carried away by false promises of Kejriwal.”
Citing the achievements of his government, Jai Ram said their priority was welfare of senior citizens and over ₹1,300 crore were being spent on providing social security pension to vulnerable sections. He said that the previous Congress government had spent only ₹400 crore on social security schemes during the Congress tenure.
He said that Sahara Yojna, HIMCARE, Jan Manch, CM Helpline 1100, Grihini Suvidha Yojna, Shagun Yojna etc. have virtually transformed life of the poor and downtrodden.
The CM further said that the Congress leaders were not happy with the spate of development initiatives being undertaken by his government, especially the announcements he made on the occasion of Himachal Day.
He said the state government has decided to provide 125 units of free power to consumers, 50% concession in fare in HRTC buses to women passengers and free drinking water to consumers in rural areas.
Chandigarh’s 13 villages to come under property tax ambit
Beating its target of property tax in the last financial year, the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation is going to further widen its property tax base this fiscal by adding over 2,900 new commercial tax payees in 13 villages. After the go-ahead from the UT administration, MC will soon start issuing property tax bills at these villages, which came under its jurisdiction in December 2018. All houses 500 square feet or above come under tax purview.
Chandigarh: Shastri Market president booked for misbehaving with MC sub-inspector
Police have booked the president of the Sector 22 Shastri Market, Jaswinder Singh Nagpal, for allegedly misbehaving with a female municipal corporation sub-inspector during an anti-encroachment drive on Saturday. In her complaint to the Sector-22 Police Post, MC sub-inspector Bhupinder Kaur said during the drive on Saturday, she issued challans to two shops for placing goods in the corridor outside. Nagpal said a protest regarding this was also organised by shopkeepers on Sunday.
34-year-old biker killed in Mullanpur hit-and-run
A 34-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a hit-and-run accident near Majri Bus Stand in Mullanpur on Saturday night. Investigating officer Pawan Kumar said as per the statement of The victim, Manish Kumar, a resident of Fatehpur village, Mohali cousin Sanjay Kumar, they were returning home on separate motorcycles on Saturday night. As they reached the Majri Bus Stand, a speeding Maruti Suzuki Wagon R rammed into Manish's motorcycle head-on, leaving him seriously injured.
Bomb outside Chandigarh’s Model Jail defused by NSG team
Over 20 hours after a bomb was recovered outside the Model Jail in Sector 51, a team of the National Security Guard safely defused it on Sunday afternoon. While a bomb disposal squad and army team remained alert at the scene through the night, the NSG team, which was despatched from Manesar in Haryana, reached the spot around 1 pm on Sunday.
Omicron variant dominant in Chandigarh, says health department
Amid concerns of Deltacron variant being behind the recent spike in Covid-19 cases, the UT health department on Sunday clarified that Omicron remained the dominant variant of coronavirus in Chandigarh and no case of Deltacron had been detected. Special vax camps for kids to continue The UT health department will set up special vaccination camps for children in the 12-15 age group at eight government schools on Monday and Tuesday.
