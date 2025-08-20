As Ganesh Chaturthi festival gains popularity, Ludhiana sees rising demand for eco-friendly idols

Ganesh Chaturthi, once considered a festival largely celebrated in Maharashtra, is now finding a place in Punjabi households in Ludhiana, with more families choosing to celebrate it each year. With just a week left for the 10-day festivities, idol-making workshops across Ludhiana are bustling with activity, reflecting the growing enthusiasm for the festival. An artist giving final touches to Ganesha idols in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (Manish/HT)

Artisans noted that the shift has been rapid. Until a decade ago, Ganesh Chaturthi was almost unknown in the city, but in recent years, its popularity has steadily increased. Demand for Ganesh idols has grown consistently, prompting artisans from other states, such as Rajasthan, to cater to the city’s needs, they added.

Sudhir Kumar, a third-generation artisan from Chander Nagar, said, “We have been running our business for the past 50 years, making sculptures for Durga Puja, Diwali and other festivals. It was only 15 years ago that we began making idols for Ganesh Chaturthi, after noticing the growing interest among residents,” he said.

There is a notable shift towards eco-friendly idols. “Earlier, we mostly used Plaster of Paris (POP) idols, but with rising environmental awareness, people now prefer clay-based idols. Even the paints we use are eco-friendly which dissolve easily in water after immersion. Prices for these idols range from ₹2,000 to ₹40,000 depending on size, yet they remain a preferred choice for many households,” Kumar added.

Rise in home celebrations and customised idols

The post-pandemic trend has also opened opportunities for artisans to experiment with eco-friendly materials, innovative designs and modern themes while retaining the traditional charm.

Artisans said the trend of home celebrations, which gained momentum after Covid-19, has significantly increased demand for customised Ganesha idols. Families now prefer celebrating the festival in their homes, seeking idols that are not only traditional but also tailored to their personal preferences.

Sheema Rani, another artisan on Ferozepur road, said, “Earlier, people mostly bought standard idols from shops. Now, many families come to us months in advance with very specific requests. Some want Bal Ganesh while others prefer “Lal Bagh ke Raja” style idols with intricate decorations, bright colours and a regal aura.

She further said that meeting these customised demands requires extra effort, skill and creativity. Each order often involves handcrafting minute details from facial expressions to attire and jewellery, making the idols unique. “Some families even share photographs or sketches and we try to replicate every detail as closely as possible,” she added.

Shivani, a resident of BRS Nagar, said, “Earlier, I only knew about Ganesh Chaturthi from TV shows and movies. But after seeing the celebrations in full grandeur at local pandals and temples, we felt inspired to celebrate it at home ourselves. It gave us a chance to enjoy the festival up close, create our own traditions, and make it truly personal for our family.”