As Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini lists his govt’s feats, Congress stages walks out

Haryana chief minister (CM) Nayab Saini on Thursday said the state’s unemployment rate stood at 4.7 % as per the October-December 2024 quarterly report of the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS), released by the Central government. Haryana chief minister (CM) Nayab Saini, who was replying to the discussion on the Governor’s address in the state assembly on Thursday, said the national unemployment rate, as per the PLFS report, stood at 6.4%. Saini said the unemployment rate is 13.1 % in Jammu and Kashmir, 10.4% in Himachal Pradesh and 5.9% in Punjab. (@cmohry)

Recalling that it was precisely a year ago that he won a trust vote in the House after being sworn in as chief minister on March 12, 2024, Saini said it was an important day for him.

Congress MLAs walk out

“Criticism is the birthright of the Opposition. But if the Opposition must criticise, they should make an evaluation for their own actions also,’’ Saini said.

When Saini said that in the third term, the BJP government immediately gave government jobs to 26,000 individuals after being sworn in, Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda said these were the ones which were pending since the term of the previous BJP government. “If 26,000 appointments were pending, it means the previous government did not make appointments,” Hooda said as he led the Congress MLAs to stage a walk out over Saini’s ‘bhashan’.

The CM, however, said that it was the habit of the opposition to make accusations and then walk away. In his long-winding address, spanning nearly three hours, the CM made umpteenth references to actions of previous Congress governments from 2005 to 2014, criticising the party MLAs of not having the gumption to sit in the House and listen to his reply.

The CM said a new cooking gas subsidy scheme named Har Ghar-Har Grahini was started from August 2024. Under this, below the poverty line (BPL) and Antyodaya Ann Yojana (AAY) families were being given LPG cylinder for ₹500 for domestic use. A portal has been started for registration of eligible beneficiaries from August 12, 2024. So far, about 17 lakh beneficiaries have registered themselves on this portal. So far, an amount of about ₹38 crore has been released in the accounts of 13 lakh women.

‘Methodology for marking BPL changed by BJP govt’

The CM said the state government, in the last 10 years, has changed the methodology for estimating the number of BPL families. “The poor now have freedom from the population limit criteria and income limit criteria of ₹1.20 lakh in BPL category. The state government has included all the families with annual income up to ₹1.80 lakh in BPL category. Due to this, about 32 lakh families with annual income of ₹1.20 lakh to ₹1.80 lakh have been included in the BPL list,” Saini told the House.

The CM said the state government was purchasing every crop at minimum support price (MSP) and an amount of ₹1.25 lakh crore has been directly transferred to bank accounts of peasants on account of procurement of food grains since 2021-22.

The CM said in last 10 years of BJP rule, about 7.66 lakh micro, small and medium industries (MSME) have been set up in the state with 39 lakh people getting employment. The state’s exports were ₹68,000 crores in 2013-14 which increased to ₹2,75,000 crores in 2023-24. About 28,000 food processing units have been set up in Haryana. A auto giant Maruti Udyog has set up its plant in Kharkhoda IMT with an investment of ₹18,000 crore. He said the government plans to set up 10 new IMTs in the state. An IMT will also be developed near Julana.

Saini said that e commerce company, Flipkart is setting up Asia’s largest supply centre on 140 acres in Patli Hajipur, Manesar with an investment of ₹1,389 crore. Amazon will set up its seventh supply centre in Gurugram. M/s Amperex Technologies Limited has been allotted 178 acres of land at IMT Sohna. This project will bring an investment of ₹7,083 crore in Haryana.