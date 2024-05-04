 As mercury rises, Punjab’s April power consumption up 10% - Hindustan Times
As mercury rises, Punjab’s April power consumption up 10%

ByKaram Prakash
May 04, 2024 09:06 AM IST

In April 2023, the power consumption stood at 4,187 MU, a Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) data showed.

Patiala

In April 2023, the power consumption stood at 4,187 MU, a Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) data showed.
In April 2023, the power consumption stood at 4,187 MU, a Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) data showed.

Punjab’s power consumption rose around 10% to 4,595 million units (MU) in April as compared to the corresponding period last year due rise in temperature.

In April 2023, the power consumption stood at 4,187 MU, a Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) data showed.

The highest consumption in a day was 169 MU on April 26, the data revealed.

Besides the soaring temperatures, the officials of the power utility attribute the rise in power consumption to fresh connections under one roof to avail 300 free units per month under a scheme launched by the Bhagwant Mann government in the state.

“In some households, domestic consumers have taken as many as three connections to get zero bill under the government’s 300 units of free electricity every month scheme,” said an official of the PSPCL.

The India Meteorological Department, the country’s nodal weather agency, said Punjab witnessed a rise in average minimum and maximum temperatures in April.

“Though there has been rise in power consumption in April, the situation is under control. Last year, power consumption was little low due to cool weather conditions in April,” said a PSPCL official.

The above quoted official said that first two days of May witnessed a rise in power consumption by nearly 10%.

Power demand too witnesses a rise

Punjab’s maximum power demand in April this year witnessed a rise of 24% as compared to corresponding period last year. The highest power demand of 10,061 MW was recorded on April 26, much higher than 7,421 MW recorded on the same day last year, the PSPCL data showed.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Karam Prakash

    Karam Prakash is a Patiala-based senior correspondent covering several districts of Malwa region of Punjab. He writes on various domains, including health, agriculture, power and education.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / As mercury rises, Punjab’s April power consumption up 10%
