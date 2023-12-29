As temp plummets, night shelters help needy beat the winter blues in Chandigarh

As the temperature continues to dip, 18 night shelters set up by the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation (MC) at eight different locations are providing a huge respite to the needy in beating the winter blues. The shelters are located at Sector 9, outside the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), GMSH 16, Sector 17, Sector 20 C, Sector 22, Sector 29, Sector 34, GMCH 32 and Sector 43 in Chandigarh. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Set up at an estimated cost of ₹1.30 crore, the night shelters hold the capacity to provide free-of-cost shelter to 450 people at a time but considering the biting cold, the shelters are running to full capacity and people are demanding more space. As per MC officials, the daily average of the night shelters remains over 400 people every night. Besides, those already getting space are raising concerns of better sanitation.

The shelters located at Sector 9, outside the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), GMSH 16, Sector 17, Sector 20 C, Sector 22, Sector 29, Sector 34, GMCH 32, and Sector 43 now offer free refuge with blankets, heaters, geysers, washrooms, and CCTV security. Notably, female guards remain on watch for 24/7, and cleaning staff visit twice daily.

“These shelters offer a great respite in this biting cold as they are safe and cozy,” said Keshav, a resident of UP, whose relative is admitted to the PGIMER and he is living along with his family at the shelter. “However, washrooms are a big issue,” he added.

Ankit Karran, supervisor, PGIMER shelter, said, “The shelters see a daily footfall of 150 and MC officials keep a regular check, but we require more shelters and washrooms as winter peaks. The PGI shelter with four tents housing 50 people each sees regular donations of winter wear and volunteers’ support.”

Poonam, a security guard, who finds joy in helping people, described residents as nice and accommodating.

GMSH-16 shelter with occupancy of 50 has separate sections for men and women. Rohit, a guard, was all praise for the improved tents and heaters but called for increased budget and shelters as night brings the footfall to maximum capacity.

On the other hand, the ‘rain basera’ located behind the Inter State Bus Terminus (ISBT), Sector 17, is providing shelter to around 50-60 people every night. The paid facility, set up by UT Red Cross, provides beds in halls for ₹100 and private rooms for ₹500. Though the manager admits the need for “a lot of improvement,” the shelter accommodates travellers who need to visit the PGI or have cases in the high court as it’s near the bus stand so it’s convenient for everyone with a minimal amount, offering free stays to the disabled and women in need.

Gyasdev, a resident, appreciated the helpful staff but raised concerns about washrooms and said it needed better facilities and cleanliness.