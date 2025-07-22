Ashim Kumar Ghosh sworn in as Haryana governor

Ashim Kumar Ghosh (81) was on Monday sworn in as the 19th governor of Haryana. Ghosh was administered the oath of office by the Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana high court, Justice Sheel Nagu at a simple ceremony held at the Haryana Raj Bhavan here. Ghosh succeeded Bandaru Dattareya whose term ended. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini and his wife Suman Saini congratulate new Haryana governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh on taking charge, in Chandigarh on Monday. (ANI)

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini and his cabinet colleagues were present at the swearing in ceremony. A former president of the BJP in West Bengal, Ghosh is a distinguished academician who served as the head of the department of political science at Kolkata college for nearly four decades. He has actively contributed to academic research and political discourse, having worked on UGC and ICSSR projects and authored several articles in prominent publications, an official spokesperson said.