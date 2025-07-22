Search
Tuesday, Jul 22, 2025
New Delhi oC

Ashim Kumar Ghosh sworn in as Haryana governor

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Jul 22, 2025 07:16 am IST

A former president of the BJP in West Bengal, Ghosh is a distinguished academician who served as the head of the department of political science at Kolkata college for nearly four decades.

Ashim Kumar Ghosh (81) was on Monday sworn in as the 19th governor of Haryana. Ghosh was administered the oath of office by the Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana high court, Justice Sheel Nagu at a simple ceremony held at the Haryana Raj Bhavan here. Ghosh succeeded Bandaru Dattareya whose term ended.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini and his wife Suman Saini congratulate new Haryana governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh on taking charge, in Chandigarh on Monday. (ANI)
Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini and his wife Suman Saini congratulate new Haryana governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh on taking charge, in Chandigarh on Monday. (ANI)

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini and his cabinet colleagues were present at the swearing in ceremony. A former president of the BJP in West Bengal, Ghosh is a distinguished academician who served as the head of the department of political science at Kolkata college for nearly four decades. He has actively contributed to academic research and political discourse, having worked on UGC and ICSSR projects and authored several articles in prominent publications, an official spokesperson said.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ashim Kumar Ghosh sworn in as Haryana governor
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On