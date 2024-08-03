Ashwani Gotyal takes charge as Khanna SSP

Ashwini Gotyal on Saturday assumed charge as Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP). She has replaced Amneet Kondal, who has been transferred as Bathinda SSP. Ashwani Gotyal took charge of Khanna Senior Superintendent of Police on Saturday. She replaced Amneet Kondal in Ludhiana on Saturday, August 03, 2024. (HT Photo)

After taking charge, Gotyal emphasised that her primary focus will be on curbing crime in urban and rural areas.

She delved into the steps to be taken to manage law and order. Gotyal said that a list of the criminals will be prepared and their activities will be monitored closely. She added that the fight against drugs will be enhanced in cities and villages to eliminate the menace.

Gotyal said that an effective strategy will be chalked out to control the city’s traffic and the present traffic management system will be reviewed on sound and proficient grounds.

Gotyal stressed that the Police Control Room (PCR) will be made more efficient for handling any emergency situations in the city. She assured that public dealings at police stations will be improved to ensure better services. Providing a responsive, transparent and accountable police system would be my priority and suggestions from the public will be welcomed to achieve this, she said.

She assured that the welfare of the police personnel and their families will be taken care of. She also talked about the measures for the safety of elderly people in urban and rural areas.

Earlier, Ashwini Gotyal was honoured with a guard of honor by the Punjab Police. Following this, she held a meeting with senior officials, including superintendents and deputy superintendents of police (SPs and DSPs) to review the situation in the city and surrounding areas.

SP headquarters Tarun Rattan, SP investigation Saurav Jindal, DSP (H) Palwinder Singh, DSP (NDPS) Ravinder Singh, Samrala DSP Tirlochan Singh, DSP (D) Sukhmit Randhawa, Payal DSP Nikhil Garg, DSP (CAWC) Karamvir Singh were among the officials present on the occasion.