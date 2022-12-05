Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / ASI dies after being hit by vehicle in Rohtak

ASI dies after being hit by vehicle in Rohtak

chandigarh news
Published on Dec 05, 2022 03:27 AM IST

The ASI, Rajbir Singh of Kalanaur in Rohtak, was posted in Hisar’s Hansi and the mishap took place when he was coming back home after performing his duty when an unknown vehicle hit his car

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the Haryana police died after an unknown vehicle hit his car near Basana village in Rohtak on Sunday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)
An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the Haryana police died after an unknown vehicle hit his car near Basana village in Rohtak on Sunday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)
ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the Haryana police died after an unknown vehicle hit his car near Basana village here on Sunday.

The ASI, Rajbir Singh of Kalanaur in Rohtak, was posted in Hisar’s Hansi and the mishap took place when he was coming back home after performing his duty.

Sunny Loura, spokesman of the Rohtak police, said some passers-by spotted the injured ASI and called the police.

“The ASI succumbed to his injuries during treatment at the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) here. We have booked an unknown driver for rash driving and causing death due to negligence,” the spokesman added.

2 killed in road mishap

In a separate incident, two persons were killed and as many injured after a speeding car hit an auto and a handcart.

The deceased have been identified as Shibu, 50, and his worker Rohit, who was in his early 20s. Both of them were from Bihar. Shibu used to sell ice cream and Rohit was working with him. However, the condition of both injured is stable.

Arya Nagar SHO Devender Kumar said they have booked a car driver for rash driving and causing death due to negligence and launched a hunt to arrest him.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 05, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out