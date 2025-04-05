ASI ends life in Kapurthala, probe on

An assistant sub-inspector of Punjab Police on Friday allegedly shot himself dead after snatching a colleague’s assault rifle near the senior superintendent of police (SSP) office at the district administrative complex, officials said. Representational image.

Superintendent of police (SP investigation) Sarabjit Rai confirmed the incident.

According to police, Singh, who was posted in the Police Lines, snatched the assault rifle from his colleague and shot himself. Police have launched a probe to ascertain the cause behind the ASI taking the extreme step, the SP said.

HELP IS JUST A CALL AWAY: MEDICAL CONSULTATION: 104 (24x7 Punjab)