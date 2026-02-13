ASI held for demanding, accepting ₹8,000 bribe in J&K

J&K anti-corruption bureau (ACB) on Friday arrested an assistant sub-inspector for Bemina police station for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹8,000. The ASI was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe. (File)

The arrested ASI has been identified as Mukhtar Ahmad Khan.

ACB said in a statement said that they received a written complaint alleging that Mukhtar Ahmad Khan, ASI, who was the Investigating Officer (IO) of FIR No. 88/2025 of Bemina police station, Srinagar, had demanded illegal gratification from the complainant despite the case having already been challaned before the competent court.

“The accused officer allegedly threatened to harass the complainant in case his demand was not fulfilled. Upon receipt of the complaint, a discreet verification was conducted, which prima facie substantiated the allegations. Consequently, a case under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 was registered at ACB Srinagar police station and investigation was set into motion.”

The ACB statement said during the course of investigation, a trap team was constituted which laid a successful trap and apprehended the accused public servant, Mukhtar Ahmad Khan red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe amount of ₹8,000/- from the complainant. The accused was immediately taken into custody and the bribe money was recovered on the spot in the presence of independent witnesses. “Further investigation in the case is in progress,” they said.