ASI, khadi board surveyor held for taking bribe

: The Haryana vigilance bureau has arrested an assistant sub inspector and a surveyor of khadi and village industries board red-handed in separate incidents for allegedly taking bribe.

Both the officials have been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

According to a spokesperson of the bureau, ASI Jai Bhagwan, posted in city police station in Pehowa in Kurukshetra district, was arrested red-handed while accepting ₹ 6,000 as bribe. The accused was demanding illegal gratification to close a complaint.

In the other case, Subhash Saini, surveyor of Haryana khadi and village industries board, Bhiwani, was apprehended taking ₹ 14,000 bribe from a complainant, a resident of village Simli Bass, Tosham in Bhiwani. The accused was demanding illegal gratification in lieu of releasing subsidy under a government scheme.