ASI, khadi board surveyor held for taking bribe

Updated on Sep 28, 2022 02:15 AM IST

The ASI and khadi board surveyor were arrested in separate incidents in Karnal; they were booked under the Prevention o Corruption Act

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

: The Haryana vigilance bureau has arrested an assistant sub inspector and a surveyor of khadi and village industries board red-handed in separate incidents for allegedly taking bribe.

Both the officials have been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

According to a spokesperson of the bureau, ASI Jai Bhagwan, posted in city police station in Pehowa in Kurukshetra district, was arrested red-handed while accepting 6,000 as bribe. The accused was demanding illegal gratification to close a complaint.

In the other case, Subhash Saini, surveyor of Haryana khadi and village industries board, Bhiwani, was apprehended taking 14,000 bribe from a complainant, a resident of village Simli Bass, Tosham in Bhiwani. The accused was demanding illegal gratification in lieu of releasing subsidy under a government scheme.

