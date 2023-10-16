Asian games: Sukhu honours HP kabaddi players

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday honoured Indian Kabbadi players of from the state, both men and women, for winning gold in the recently concluded Asian Games at Hangzhou. Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu with kabaddi players in Shimla on Monday. (HT Photo)

In a felicitation programme organised by the Kabbadi Association of Himachal Pradesh and the state government in Shimla, six medallists were awarded by the CM. The state government had announced a reward of ₹15 lakh each for them.

Sukhu said that the government is considering changes in the sports policy.

“Daughters can do a lot on their own and if we provide them with more opportunities, they will do much better,” he added.

“The nation is proud of your performance and the squad, which made a record haul of 107 medals,” said Sukhu.

Among the players honoured were the captain of the women’s squad of the kabaddi team, Ritu Negi, and other members Nidhi Sharma, Pushpa Rana, Sushma Sharma, and Vishal Bhardwaj, a team member of the Indian men’s kabaddi team, all from Himachal.

India continued their dominance in kabaddi at the Asian Games by winning gold in the final in a hard-fought match against Iran at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou.

This is the India men’s kabaddi team’s eighth gold medal at the Asian Games. India lost to Iran in the semi-final of the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta. The Indian women’s kabaddi team clinched the gold medal.

Mutation adalat to be organised across the state on October 30:CM

The mutation adalat will be organised across the state on October 30, Sukhu said while presiding over meeting of administrative secretaries on Monday.

The CM directed the officials to accelerate the mutation process and settle the pending cases, besides reporting the same to the government, according to a press release by the chief minister’s office.

“There are more than 22,000 such cases that are pending. The adalat will be organised throughout the state to settle the pending attestation of mutation cases, which will provide much-needed relief to the people,” said the CM.

The state government is committed to providing transparent and sensitive administration, he said.

The chief minister said that new courses would be started in industrial training institutes from the next academic session based on new technology such as artificial intelligence (AI) and other job-oriented fields.

The state government is keen to make educational courses more qualitative and viable so as to increase the ability of the youth to compete at the global level, and create employment and self-employment opportunities,” he added.

“He instructed the officials to complete the entire process of application related to Section 118 of the Himachal Tenancy and Land Reforms Act, 1972, through online medium. This would make the work time bound and ensure efficiency,” according to the release.

On the “Green and Clean” energy initiatives, the CM said, “A fleet of 1,500 buses of the Himachal Road Transport Corporation will be replaced with electric vehicles in a phased manner.” The release added that he had instructed the officials concerned to take the necessary steps in this regard.

According to the release, chief secretary Prabodh Saxena, principal secretary revenue Omkar Chand Sharma, principal secretary to the CM Bharat Khera, principal secretary finance Manish Garg, secretaries of various departments, and officer on special duty to the CM Gopal Sharma attended the meeting.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!