Assaulted by a group of men 18-year-old ends life

An 18-year-old boy ended his life by hanging himself from the ceiling fan in his room after being assaulted by some youngsters. An 18-year-old boy ended his life by hanging himself from the ceiling fan in his room after being assaulted by some youngsters. (HT File)

According to the police, the victim had allegedly uploaded picture of a woman on a social networking site. A day before the suicide, some youngsters turned up and deleted the photos of the girl from his mobile phone and assaulted him.

The victim’s parents filed a complaint following which the police have booked an accused identified as Aryan while his accomplices are yet to be identified.

ASI Onkar Singh, who is investigating the case, said that they received a complaint from a Janta Nagar resident who stated that his son who recently passed class 12 has ended his life. He alleged that the accused Aryan along with his aides assaulted his son and humiliated him.

The ASI added that during initial investigation it has been revealed that the deceased had uploaded photos of a girl on social media following which the accused had barged in the house and assaulted him.

The accused had deleted the photos of the girl from his mobile phone and left the house threatening him. A case under section 108 of BNS has been registered against the accused at division number 6 police station. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.