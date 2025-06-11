Assets of state political party chiefs should be probed: Jakhar

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Punjab unit chief Sunil Jakhar on Tuesday demanded “income trail test” of state presidents of all political parties, to ascertain the illegal wealth of mainstream leaders. Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Punjab unit chief Sunil Jakhar on Tuesday demanded “income trail test” of state presidents of all political parties, to ascertain the illegal wealth of mainstream leaders. (HT File)

Replying to a question over Punjab finance minister Harpal Cheema’s statement seeking dope tests of all political leaders, Jhakhar said their assets should be probed as well.

“There are state presidents who had mud houses till a few years ago but are now roaming in (Land Rover) Defender cars worth 2.5 crore. What formula they have used to accumulate such wealth and properties, people must know. The income tax (department) can start the probe from me,” said Jakhar. He was addressing a press conference regarding the completion of 11 years of the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre.

Jakhar also took potshots at Congress leaders, who he said recently constructed farmhouses in Siswan area in New Chandigarh.

“You will be surprised to know that Captain Amarinder Singh has built a farmhouse in just four acres but some of our old friends from the Congress have built farmhouses across 10 acres. More surprising is that they have spent huge money on boundary walls, which are of more height than any central jail,” the BJP leader said.

Taking jibe at the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab over “Yudh Nashian Virudh”, the state BJP chief said this drive is a “sham” as only small consumers were being put behind bars.

Jakhar gave out data about such campaigns run in the previous Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)-BJP state governments to show how they resulted in significant arrests but failed eventually.

Jakhar said that the BJP, under PM Modi, has ushered the country in a period of unprecedented growth for the country.

“India has become the fourth largest economy in the world. This is no coincidence but commitment to work on policies and principles,” said Jakhar.