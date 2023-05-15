Assistant registrar of Haryana cooperative societies held for corruption

The anti-corruption bureau (ACB) of Haryana on Monday arrested an assistant registrar of cooperative societies, Annu Kaushik, who also held the post of general manager, integrated co-operative development project (ICDP), for siphoning off ₹1.3 crore from the ICDP’s Rewari office. The anti-corruption bureau of Haryana on Monday arrested an assistant registrar of cooperative societies, Annu Kaushik, who also held the post of general manager, integrated co-operative development project (ICDP), for siphoning off ₹ 1.3 crore from the ICDP’s Rewari office. (Representational photo)

The official was arrested following investigation into a case the ACB had registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Corruption Act against ICDP officials in Rewari.

The ACB spokesperson said ₹1.3 crore was siphoned off by the accused from the grant given by the state government for various works at ICDP, Rewari.

The records were obtained by the ACB and the accused was arrested by its Gurugram team.

The ACB teams also arrested a head constable and a special police officer (SPO) for corruption in Faridabad and Mahendergarh districts.

Head constable Tulsidas at Dabua police station in Faridabad district was caught for taking a bribe of ₹8,000, while SPO Shyam Sunder, posted in the summons staff at Narnaul, was arrested for demanding ₹25,000 from the complainant.

The ACB said complainant Rajesh had approached the ACB and complained that the head constable demanded money in lieu of releasing his nephew and others. A trap was laid and the policeman was caught red-handed in the presence of two independent witnesses.

In the other case, the ACB team arrested Shyam Sunder for demanding ₹25,000 from the complainant for not arresting him despite a warrant.