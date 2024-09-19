Assistant town planner held taking 50k bribe

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Thursday nabbed assistant town planner (ATP) Harjinder Singh, posted at Amritsar municipal corporation while demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹50,000. The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Thursday nabbed assistant town planner (ATP) Harjinder Singh, posted at Amritsar municipal corporation while demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹ 50,000. (HT File)

A VB official spokesperson said the accused was arrested on a complaint lodged by Sai Kiran, a resident of Sandhu Avenue, Batala Road in Amritsar city.

The spokesperson said that the complainant approached the VB and alleged that the accused had earlier taken a bribe of ₹5 lakh for issuing a no-objection certificate (NOC) for the colony at Kot Khalsa, Amritsar.

“The accused again demanded a bribe of ₹2 lakh for completing the NOC formalities, the complainant added in his complaint,” VB spokesperson added.

The spokesperson said after a preliminary enquiry, the VB laid a trap and the accused was caught red-handed accepting a bribe of ₹50,000.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the ATP at VB Police Station, Amritsar range. The accused would be produced in the competent court tomorrow and further probe is under progress, he added.