At 10.6k crore, Punjab’s home affairs allocation on par with last fiscal

Budget outlay for the home affairs, justice and jails department has remained nearly unchanged for the year 2024-25, with ₹10,635 crore being provisioned for 2024-25 against the previous fiscal’s ₹10,523 crore. Punjab finance minister Punjab Harpal Singh Cheema presenting the annual 2024-25 budget. (Ravi Kumar/HT )

Finance minister Harpal Cheema in his speech mentioned creating a “Sadak Surakhya Force” as one of the major achievements of the government, adding that the police force has got top-of-the-line Toyota Hilux vehicles, a feat unmatched by any other state in the country.

“I would also like to inform that of the 1,993 vehicles purchased in the last five years for the police personnel, 1,396 vehicles have been provided in the last two years,” he said.

Punjab Police, the minister said, has taken giant strides in improving law enforcement by partnering with IIT Ropar to establish an Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI-ML) Lab.

“The lab would use artificial intelligence for sophisticated crime analysis and would address evolving challenges being faced in law enforcement. We also endeavour to modernise our correctional facilities and infrastructural facilities related to police administration in the next financial year,” he said in his speech.

Cheema said 827 sub-inspectors, 787 head constables, 144 civilian support staff have already been appointed to strengthen our police force and 4,100 tabs and 4,300 phones have been procured and distributed to investigating officers for optimum implementation of the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems project, facilitating effective investigations and citizen interaction through online services.