At 100, Punjab logs first three-figure deaths in a day

Punjab on Tuesday registered highest ever deaths with 100 people falling prey to the Covid-19 virus in past twenty-four hours. Also, 5,932 people were detected positive for the virus on Tuesday.

According to the government’s media bulletin, maximum 17 deaths were witnessed in Amritsar district, followed by 13 in Ludhiana, 11 in SAS Nagar, nine in Patiala, seven each in Bathinda, Jalandhar and Hoshiarpur , six in Fazilka, five in Ferozepur, four each in Kapurthala and SBS Nagar, and three each in Muktsar and Tarn Taran.

Among the fresh cases, Ludhiana registered highest ever 1,136 cases followed by 828 in SAS Nagar, 636 in Bathinda, 565 in Jalandhar, 492 in Patiala, 431 in Amritsar, 256 in Fazilka, 206 in Mansa, 185 in Muktsar, 164 in Faridkot, 161 in Hoshiarpur, 145 in Sangrur, 118 in Pathankot, 99 in Ropar, 82 in Moga, 62 in Fatehgarh Sahib, 56 in Tarn Taran, 58 in Gurdaspur, 49 in Ferozepur and 41 in Barnala.

Every fourth person tested in Mohali found positive

Mohali district on Tuesday registered highest positivity rate of 24.83%, underlining that every fourth person being tested for the virus has been found positive. Fazilka with 22.52%, Muktsar with 20.15%, Bathinda with 20.73% are the other districts showing very high positivity rate. A total of 10 districts of Punjab have showed positivity rate higher than 10% as on Tuesday.

Additional curbs on shops, industry

The home department on Tuesday ordered all shops, including those in malls and multiplexes, to close by 5pm with home delivery up to 9pm.

A spokesperson of the chief minister’s office said the home department has issued detailed order imposing additional restrictions to be strictly imposed throughout the state till further orders. However, daily night curfew (already enforced from 8pm to 5am) shall now be from 6pm to 5am on all days prohibiting all the non-essential activities. Week-end curfew from 5am on Saturday up to 5am on Monday will be imposed. However, all essential activities will remain exempted. All private offices, including service industry, have been allowed to work from home only.

The spokesperson said the chemist shops and shops dealing with supply of essential goods like milk, dairy products, vegetables, fruits, besides manufacturing industry have been exempted from Covid restrictions, subject to adherence of Covid protocols. The movement of employees/labour of manufacturing industry and vehicles carrying them has also been allowed with requisite permission.

Likewise, activities including ‘to and fro’ movement of passengers travelling by air/train/buses, construction activities in both the urban and rural areas, agriculture including procurement, horticultural, animal husbandry, veterinary services, e-commerce and movement of all goods, vaccination out-reach camps have also been exempted from the aforesaid restrictions subject to strict adherence of health protocols.