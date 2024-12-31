At 11.3°C, Chandigarh sees coldest day of season, fog brings down visibility

With maximum temperature falling from 17.4°C on Sunday to 11.3°C on Monday, “severe cold day conditions” were declared in the city, while very dense fog was also spotted in the morning. The situation is likely to improve in the coming days as per India Meteorological Department (IMD) with fog likely to dissipate. Visibility remained just 50 metres in Chandigarh at 5.30 am, which is considered as very dense fog. It had improved to 300 metres at 8.30 am, which is considered as moderate fog, as per the IMD. (HT File)

At 11.3°C, this is the coldest day of the season. Maximum temperature was 8.5 degrees below normal, which is lowest for the month of December since 2022. Meanwhile, minimum temperature fell to 11.1°C on December 25.

Severe cold day conditions are declared in this region when minimum temperature is 10°C or lower and maximum temperature falls over 6.5 degrees below normal. This is the first day of severe cold day conditions in the city this season.

Speaking about this, IMD Chandigarh director Surender Paul said this has to do with the dense fog in the city. “Fog doesn’t always stay on the ground. On Monday it rose into the air and didn’t let sunlight in during the day. This fog was due to the exceptionally high moisture content in the air. We expect that chances for fog formation will start to reduce by Wednesday.”

Winds from Himachal Pradesh will also keep the city chilly on New Year’s eve night. Minimum temperature took a dip from 11°C on Sunday to 10°C on Monday, still 3.3 degrees above normal. In the next three days, maximum temperature will remain between 14°C and 17°C, while minimum temperature will remain between 10°C and 11°C.

Coldest December days in previous years

2024: 11.3°C on December 30 (till now)

2023: 12.4°C on December 31

2022: 11.1°C on December 25

2021: 15°C on December 18

2020: 11.5°C on December 30

2019: 8.8°C on December 26 (all time lowest)

2018: 16.3°C on December 13