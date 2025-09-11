At 180 feet, tricity’s tallest Ravana this year to be fired up in Panchkula

This Dussehra, Panchkula’s Shalimar Ground will take centre stage in the tricity celebrations with a mammoth 180-foot Ravana effigy, the tallest this year, flanked by impressive 100-foot effigies of Kumbhkaran and Meghnath. The record for the tallest Ravana in the tricity remains the 221-foot effigy erected in Chandigarh’s Dhanas in 2019. (HT File)

Until now, festivities at this ground, located in Sector 5, were marked by burning of only the Ravana effigy. But this year, the Mansa Devi Charitable Trust Committee, in collaboration with the local Ramlila committee, has expanded the spectacle.

“We felt the need to represent the entire narrative more vividly,” said Amit Goel, senior vice-president of the organising committee. “Kumbhkaran and Meghnath are essential characters in the epic and bringing them to life at such unprecedented heights adds depth, drama and completeness to the celebrations,” added Goel.

The total estimated cost of constructing these three effigies is around ₹25 lakh, funded by the Mansa Devi Charitable Trust Committee itself.

While the record for the tallest Ravana in the tricity remains the 221-foot effigy erected in Chandigarh’s Dhanas in 2019, this year’s display at Shalimar Ground marks the grandest local appearance yet.

Last year, Chandigarh’s Sector 46 had led with Ravana at 155 feet, while Kumbhkaran and Meghnath stood at 90 and 95 feet, respectively.

The ambitious installation in Panchkula is being helmed by veteran artisan Usmaan Qureshi, who has been crafting effigies for over three decades.

His 25-member team from Agra has been at work since July 12, sourcing materials that blend durability with aesthetic appeal. The colossal structures are supported by 25 quintals of iron, 3,000 bamboo poles, 50 kilograms each of plastic rope and cotton batting, and velvet fabric costing around ₹2 lakh for the finishing touches.

The team aims to complete the work by September 28, four days ahead of the October 2 Dussehra celebrations, ensuring ample time for final adjustments.

This year’s effigies will feature controlled firework displays. Six eco-friendly bombs installed in Ravana’s crown, nose and each hand will be ignited remotely, offering a synchronised and spectacular climax.

“In addition to these, a total of 5,000 firecrackers will be incorporated across the three effigies,” said Raeesudhin, one of the 25 artisans working on the project.

Safety has also been prioritised after last year’s collapse of the 155-foot Ravana at Shalimar Ground due to high winds, attributed to the failure of just four support cables.

“This time we are doubling the number of support cables from four to eight to ensure stability,” said Sohil Qureshi, who is leading the artisans on site.

UT issues 96 temporary licences for sale of green crackers

The UT administration on Wednesday issued 96 temporary licences for sale of green crackers.

A total of 2,800 applications were received for 13 sites. Following a draw of lots, held under the chairmanship of SDM (Central) Naveen, 96 candidates were issued temporary licences for sites in Sectors 20, 29, 35, 43, 46 and 49, Manimajra and Ram Darbar.

The license holders have been directed to give an undertaking that they will sell only green crackers certified by CSIR-NEERI, and they will comply with all orders and guidelines issued by the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal.