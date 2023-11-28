At 22.5°C, Chandigarh records coldest day of season

Day temperature continued to decrease, going down from 24.7°C on Sunday to 22.5°C on Monday, as per the India meteorological department (IMD). Temperature is set to rise slightly from Tuesday onwards as the western disturbance affecting the region passes. Visitors enjoying at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh on Monday. Day temperature continued to decrease, going down from 24.7°C on Sunday to 22.5°C on Monday, as per the India meteorological department (IMD). Temperature is set to rise slightly from Tuesday onwards as the western disturbance affecting the region passes. (Keshav Singh/HT)

At 22.5°C, the maximum temperature was 2.8 degrees below normal. It is the lowest that it has gone this season till now as the weather remained cloudy during the day. Rain was recorded in southern parts of Haryana which also cooled the city.

As per IMD officials, the effect of the western disturbance will slow down from Tuesday. A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the region from November 30, but it is unlikely to lead to rain as of now.

Due to cloudy weather the minimum temperature went up from 12.6°C to 13.7°C, 2.8 degrees above normal. In the next three days the maximum temperature will remain around 25°C while the minimum temperature will remain around 13°C.

AQI continues to remain poor in parts of city

The Air Quality Index (AQI) continued to remain poor in Sector 53 on Monday evening with an average AQI of 228 at 7 pm at the Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Station (CAAQMS) in Sector 53. Air quality was in the moderate bracket with AQI of 174 at Sector 22 and AQI of 163 at Sector 25. In Panchkula, AQI was 63 at the Haryana State Pollution Control Board observatory in Sector 6, Panchkula which is considered in the satisfactory bracket.

Box: Fall in maximum temperature

Date Temperature

Nov 24: 27.3°C

Nov 25: 26.5°C

Nov 26: 24.7°C

Nov 27: 22.5°C