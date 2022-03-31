Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / At 37°C, city records hottest day so far this year
At 37°C, city records hottest day so far this year

According to the India Meteorological Department, this was the hottest day in Chandigarh so far this year and with no rain on the cards, the mercury may rise to 39°C by the end of the week
Students using umbrellas to shield themselves from the scorching heat at Panjab University in Chandigarh. (Keshav Singh/HT)
Published on Mar 31, 2022 03:40 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The city’s maximum temperature continued to rise on Wednesday, hitting 37°C, five degrees above normal.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), this was the hottest day so far this year and with no rain on the cards, the mercury may rise to 39°C by the end of the week.

Wednesday’s maximum temperature, however, was still lower than the highest day temperature in March 2021, when it had gone up to 37.8°C on March 31. The all-time highest temperature in the month was 38.2°C on March 25, 2010.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature recorded a slight dip from 17.6°C on Tuesday to 17.4°C on Wednesday, but was still two notches above normal. It is expected to remain between 16°C and 18°C over the next three days.

Thursday, March 31, 2022
