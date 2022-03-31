At 37°C, city records hottest day so far this year

The city’s maximum temperature continued to rise on Wednesday, hitting 37°C, five degrees above normal.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), this was the hottest day so far this year and with no rain on the cards, the mercury may rise to 39°C by the end of the week.

Wednesday’s maximum temperature, however, was still lower than the highest day temperature in March 2021, when it had gone up to 37.8°C on March 31. The all-time highest temperature in the month was 38.2°C on March 25, 2010.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature recorded a slight dip from 17.6°C on Tuesday to 17.4°C on Wednesday, but was still two notches above normal. It is expected to remain between 16°C and 18°C over the next three days.