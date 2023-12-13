At -5.3 degree, Srinagar sees coldest night of season

Jammu and Kashmir’s capital Srinagar witnessed the coldest night of the season on Wednesday with the meteorological department expecting snowfall over the weekend in the mountainous areas. MeT director Mukhtar Ahmad, in an update, said the weather was mainly clear at most places in Jammu and Kashmir. He forecasted mainly dry weather from December 13 to 15 followed by chances of snowfall. (Waseem Andrabi /HT)

The minimum temperature plunged across Kashmir valley on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, the meteorological department said.

The lowest temperature was recorded in the Ski Resort of Gulmarg at minus 5.5 degree Celsius followed by Pahalgam and Srinagar at minus 5.3 degree Celsius each.

“The summer capital Srinagar recorded the coldest night of the season so far at minus 5.3 degree Celsius, some 4.3 degrees below normal,” said an official of MeT.

On Monday, the capital city had recorded minus 4.8 degree Celsius.

MeT director Mukhtar Ahmad, in an update, said the weather was mainly clear at most places in Jammu and Kashmir. He forecasted mainly dry weather from December 13 to 15 followed by chances of snowfall.

“On December 16 and 17, there is a forecast of generally cloudy with possibility of light snow over higher reaches,” he said.

The MeT also predicted mainly dry weather up to December 22. “Overall, dry and cold weather is most likely to continue till December 22 over most places of J&K. Shallow to moderate fog is likely to continue at many places of Kashmir division,” he said.

The MeT update further said the gateway to Kashmir in South Kashmir, Qazigund recorded a minimum of minus 3.2 degree Celsius.

The southern area of Kokernag observed a minimum of minus 2.1 degree Celsius while in North Kashmir, the mercury plunged in Kupwara also which recorded a low of minus 2.1 degree Celsius.

In the Jammu division, the Jammu city recorded a minimum of 7.3 degree Celsius while Banihal observed the lowest of minus 1.2 degree Celsius and Bhaderwah minus 0.2 degree Celsius.

Chilai Kalan, Kashmir’s harshest 40-day winter period, starts December 21 which is expected to witness bone chilling temperatures and heavy snowfall.

Kashmir gets 70% of its precipitation through Western Disturbances — moisture-laden winds from the Mediterranean — with normally December, January and February as snow months and March and April (receiving above 100mm each) as the wettest rain months.