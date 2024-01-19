close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / At 9.8 degrees, mercury hits 54-year low in Ludhiana

At 9.8 degrees, mercury hits 54-year low in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jan 20, 2024 05:10 AM IST

Ludhiana, which had seen a brief respite from dense fog and cold waves on Thursday, was met with a renewed spell of icy conditions, dashing the hopes of residents for a sunlight reprieve

The city on Friday shivered to a bone-chilling 9.8 degrees Celsius, marking the lowest daytime temperature in 54 years.

The maximum temperature plummeted to 9 degrees Celsius, a stark contrast from the previous day’s 16.8 degrees Celsius. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
The maximum temperature plummeted to 9 degrees Celsius, a stark contrast from the previous day’s 16.8 degrees Celsius. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The city, which had seen a brief respite from dense fog and cold waves on Thursday, was met with a renewed spell of icy conditions, dashing the hopes of residents for a sunlight reprieve.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

The maximum temperature plummeted to 9 degrees Celsius, a stark contrast from the previous day’s 16.8 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature recorded was 6 degrees Celsius, resulting in a narrow temperature difference of three degrees between day and night.

The day witnessed a significant drop of seven degrees in temperature, emphasising the severity of the cold wave that persisted till noon. Hazardous conditions prevailed with near-zero visibility in many areas until 9 am, causing difficulties for commuters. Despite residents bundling up in layers of warm clothing, including jackets, mufflers, gloves, and caps, the biting cold left many shivering.

Dr. Pavneet Kingra, head of the meteorological department at Punjab Agricultural University, highlighted the exceptional nature of this cold spell. The minimum temperature was recorded at 6.8 degrees Celsius, three degrees above the normal range, while the maximum temperature hit an unusually low 9.8 degrees Celsius, deviating seven degrees below the normal range. This marked a historical occurrence, with no precedent from 1970 to 2023 of Ludhiana recording such a low maximum temperature on January 19.

The meteorological department issued a red alert, signaling the continuation of dense fog and the cold wave on Saturday. Relief from these harsh conditions is anticipated only after January 22, with intermittent sunshine expected during this period.

Dr. Kingra also pointed out potential agricultural implications, stating that while vegetables may suffer damage due to the fog, the cold conditions could prove beneficial for wheat cultivation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On