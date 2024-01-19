At 9.8 degrees, mercury hits 54-year low in Ludhiana

The city on Friday shivered to a bone-chilling 9.8 degrees Celsius, marking the lowest daytime temperature in 54 years. The maximum temperature plummeted to 9 degrees Celsius, a stark contrast from the previous day’s 16.8 degrees Celsius. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The city, which had seen a brief respite from dense fog and cold waves on Thursday, was met with a renewed spell of icy conditions, dashing the hopes of residents for a sunlight reprieve.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

The maximum temperature plummeted to 9 degrees Celsius, a stark contrast from the previous day’s 16.8 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature recorded was 6 degrees Celsius, resulting in a narrow temperature difference of three degrees between day and night.

The day witnessed a significant drop of seven degrees in temperature, emphasising the severity of the cold wave that persisted till noon. Hazardous conditions prevailed with near-zero visibility in many areas until 9 am, causing difficulties for commuters. Despite residents bundling up in layers of warm clothing, including jackets, mufflers, gloves, and caps, the biting cold left many shivering.

Dr. Pavneet Kingra, head of the meteorological department at Punjab Agricultural University, highlighted the exceptional nature of this cold spell. The minimum temperature was recorded at 6.8 degrees Celsius, three degrees above the normal range, while the maximum temperature hit an unusually low 9.8 degrees Celsius, deviating seven degrees below the normal range. This marked a historical occurrence, with no precedent from 1970 to 2023 of Ludhiana recording such a low maximum temperature on January 19.

The meteorological department issued a red alert, signaling the continuation of dense fog and the cold wave on Saturday. Relief from these harsh conditions is anticipated only after January 22, with intermittent sunshine expected during this period.

Dr. Kingra also pointed out potential agricultural implications, stating that while vegetables may suffer damage due to the fog, the cold conditions could prove beneficial for wheat cultivation.