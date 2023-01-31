Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / At Golden Temple, Bhim Army chief asks Centre to release Sikh prisoners

Updated on Jan 31, 2023 10:33 PM IST

Dalit leader and Bhim Army national president Chandra Shekhar Azad on Tuesday paid obeisance at Golden Temple and demanded that the Sikh prisoners who have completed their jail terms, should be released.

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar

Accompanied by his party colleagues and other dalit activists, Azad had a two-hour meeting with Akal Takht acting Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh and others at the Akal Takht secretariat. Azad said, “If anyone has his jail term completed, he must not be kept behind bars to set right wing agenda. I demand from the government that the Bandi Sikhs must be released at the earliest possible”.

Regarding the meeting, he said, “I am here to pray for the brotherhood of this country. Ideology of Sikhism, that teaches equality of all human beings, must be promoted. Circumstances of the country are being deteriorated by BJP-RSS today. We must unite and work for brotherhood”, he added.

