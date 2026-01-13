Atishi ‘doctored’ video row: Jalandhar cops lodged FIR 10 hours after Delhi minister’s post

The Jalandhar police registered an FIR into an alleged ‘doctored’ video clip of AAP leader and Delhi assembly leader of opposition Atishi nearly10 hours after minister Kapil Mishra’s post on his ‘X’ account. Former Delhi chief minister Atishi

Mishra uploaded the video at 1:30pm on January 7, a day after a furore in the Delhi assembly over the alleged remarks made by Atishi about Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh master.

According to the FIR (a copy of with HT), the Jalandhar cyber crime police station registered a case at 11:20pm on January 7 on the basis of the complaint filed by local AAP leader Iqbal Singh Bagga.

In his complaint with Jalandhar commissionerate police, Bagga claimed to have mentioned the links of X posts shared by Mishra, Congress MLAs Sukhpal Singh Khaira and Pargat Singh, and SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal. Khaira had uploaded Atishi’s ‘doctored’ video at 5:59pm, followed by Sukhbir at 7:16pm and Pargat at 7:46pm on January 7.

Pargat Singh, whose name was mentioned in the complaint, accused the cops of acting in haste. “From the timing of the FIR, it is evident that it was filed in haste to satisfy the egos of political bosses,” Pargat alleged.

The row has triggered sharp political reactions in Punjab, with the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and AAP ‘s political opponents expressing strong objections to the alleged remarks and seeking action.

Even Delhi assembly speaker Vijender Gupta on Saturday issued formal notices to the director general of police (DGP), special DGP of cyber cell, and the police commissioner of Jalandhar for alleged breach of privilege and sought a written explanation within 48 hours.

Reply to a media query in Chandigarh, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav denied any alleged political interference in the matter. “Punjab Police conduct investigations strictly on merit and does not function under political pressure,” he said, while declining to comment directly on the FIR registered in the case.

“I submitted a complaint with Jalandhar police late evening on January 7 after an alleged video of defaming our leader and former Delhi CM Atishi went viral,” said Iqbal who doesn’t remember the exact time when the complaint was made.

Iqbal said he came to know about the registration of an FIR on January 9, when the Punjab police issued a press release. “Even I am yet to get a copy of the FIR,” he said.

The Punjab police spokesperson on January 9 said that the video link shared by the Delhi minister was downloaded and examined as part of the probe.

“The audio from the clip was sent to the Punjab Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Mohali, for examination. As per the forensic report received on January 9, the word ‘Guru’ was not uttered by Atishi in the audio contained in the video clips being circulated on social media. Furthermore, there has been deliberate doctoring of the video to attribute words in the captions that were never spoken by Atishi,” the spokesperson said.

The FIR mentioned four unidentified accused and was registered under sections under sections 196(1) (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion and etc by visible representations or through electronic communication), 353 (1) b (statements conducing to public mischief against the state or against the public tranquility) and 353 (2) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and 66(c) (punishment for identity theft) of Information Technology Act.

A senior Punjab police official, who did not want to be named, said: “In such cases, the FIR is usually registered on the basis of the seriousness of the complaint.

“After cross-checking the veracity of the complaint, the FIR is the first and foremost step required in complaints in which the serious allegations of hurting the religious sentiments of the community or others, or blasphemy, are levelled. All the other legal proceedings, including forensic analysis of available evidence, are usually followed in the investigation part,” said an official.