Atta dal at your doorstep: Punjab BJP chief accuses state govt of hijacking central scheme, AAP hits back

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar on Thursday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the state of hijacking the central scheme of distribution of wheat for cheap publicity and political gain. Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar (File)

Addressing a press conference here at the party headquarters, Jakhar accused Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal of swindling poor Punjabis by circumventing the central scheme by giving wheat flour instead of wheat.

He said 1.41 crore beneficiaries who receive wheat under the scheme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ‘Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana’ will now, due to the apathy of AAP, get poor quality atta.

The AAP government in Punjab, on the pattern of Delhi, has divided the state into four zones and roped in 36 flour mills to grind the wheat which comes from the centre for the beneficiaries. It will cost according to the state government’s own admission ₹670 crore to distribute the flour. The state government should also tell the public as to why a central scheme, which has been running smoothly in the state is being “tinkered’, Jakhar said.

Jakhar, Punjab BJP silent on RDF, NHM fund

AAP hit back at Jakhar and other BJP leaders and accused them of shedding crocodile tears to fool Punjabis. Responding to Jakhar’s statement, AAP Punjab spokesperson Ahbaab Grewal said that if Jakhar and other BJP leaders are so concerned about Punjab, then why they did not raise concerns about the NHM Fund, Rural Development Fund and Emergency Fund with the central government? “Why were you silent when funds were stopped?” he asked them.

The AAP spokesperson said that the central government is withholding funds worth about ₹9,000 crore, but these leaders have not said anything about it. “These people did not even once raise their voice for Punjab in front of the central government. They just keep shedding crocodile tears,” he alleged. He said if Jakhar is concerned about Punjab then he should request the Prime Minister to release the outstanding money.

