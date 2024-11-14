Menu Explore
Attack on Kashmir varsity V-C could not be corroborated, probe still on: Police

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Nov 14, 2024 09:18 AM IST

J&K Police said the entire area was thoroughly searched and nothing corroborating the alleged version was found

Police on Wednesday said the attack on Kashmir University vice-chancellor (V-C) Nilofer Khan on Tuesday evening near Zakura could not be corroborated. Factoring in all possible circumstances, however, the matter is being looked into.

The V-C had on Tuesday night claimed that her escort vehicle was fired upon by terrorists at Zakura.
The V-C had on Tuesday night claimed that her escort vehicle was fired upon by terrorists at Zakura.

The V-C had on Tuesday night claimed that her escort vehicle was fired upon by terrorists at Zakura on the outskirts of Srinagar but she escaped unhurt.

“The report about the attack on the V-C of Kashmir University last evening near Zakura could not be corroborated, factoring in all possible circumstances. Police parties who visited the spot did not find corroboration of bullet marks,” Srinagar Police wrote on X.

“Entire area was thoroughly searched and nothing corroborating the alleged version was found. The people around and nearby police check-post also did not hear any firing sounds, except some rounds fired by security personnel detailed with VC, who made caution fire purportedly on some perceived suspicion. Matter, however, is being enquired into,” the post further read.

Khan on Tuesday night said she was on way home when the attack took place, adding, “Yes, there was an attack. But everything is fine.”

Kashmir University chief proctor Dr Imtiyaz Khan, meanwhile, said the V-C was on her way to her house in her personal vehicle while two police escort vehicles were accompanying her.

“At Zakura, when the vehicles took a turn towards the inner road, the last vehicle was fired upon. The policemen fired five rounds in retaliation. The VC escaped unhurt in the attack,” he added.

Other news in brief:

Srinagar National Conference has suspended senior leader Mouhammad Syed Akhoon from basic membership of the party for six years over alleged “anti party activities”. “As directed by Farooq Abdullah, president J&KNC, you are suspended from the basic membership of the party for six years...,” the letter read. Akhoon, a two-time former MLA, has not reacted to his suspension yet.htc

Baramulla A massive fire broke out in the Industrial Estate area in Sopore town of Baramulla district on Wednesday evening. Fire tenders were immediately rushed to the location of incident in Baba Raza of Sopore town, officials said. The efforts to douse the flames are underway. The cause of the fire is being investigated. More details underway.ani

Jammu Congress’ local unit president Tariq Hameed Karra on Wednesday emphasised upon the importance of fostering a deep commitment and conviction to the Congress ideology in order to effectively counter the BJP’s “misleading and divisive narratives”. Karra emphasised the importance of fostering a deep commitment and conviction to the Congress ideology.htc

