Attack on right-wing leaders: Nakodar resident booked for alleged links to BKI terrorist

Two days after the arrest of four accused for hurling petrol bombs on the houses of leaders of Hindu outfits, the Model Town police have found involvement of a Jalandhar resident in the incident, taking the total number of people booked in the case to eight. The police said they traced calls of the accused identified as Hardeep Singh alias Happy and found that he was in contact with Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terrorist Harjit Singh. (HT File)

The police said they have traced calls of the accused identified as Hardeep Singh alias Happy, a resident of Mehatpur village in Jalandhar’s Nakodar, and found that he was in contact with Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terrorist Harjit Singh, alias Laddi, and his close aide Jaswinder Singh Sabi. Harjit is reportedly in England and Jaswinder in Portugal.

Sub-inspector (SI) Avneet Kaur, SHO at Model Town police station, said that the police traced calls of Hardeep with the accused involved in the crime. “A hunt is on to arrest him,” she said.

A total of eight accused have been booked so far in this case. Manish Sahib, Ravinderpal Singh, alias Ravi, Anil Kumar, alias Sunny, and Jaswinder Singh, alias Pinder, have been arrested while Harjit Singh, alias Laddi, and Jaswinder Singh, alias Sabi, are abroad. Two others Lovepreet Singh, alias Baba and alias Monu, and Hardeep Singh, alias Happy, are on the run.

According to police, teams have been sent to Himachal Pradesh on November 6 to nab Lovepreet, who was spotted in the neighbouring state in the disguise of a godman.

The police also informed that the arrested accused have sought an apology for their deed. “The accused confessed that they brought beer and used empty bottles to make petrol bombs on November 2. Also, when the bombs were hurled on the house Harkirat Singh Khurana, Ravinderpal was at the wheels while Lovepreet and Anil were in the pillion seat. When the house of Yogesh Bakshi was attacked, Jaswinder accompanied Ravinderpal and Anil,” said a police officer.

On October 16, a petrol bomb was thrown at the house of Shiv Sena (Bharat Vanshi) leader Yogesh Bakshi and on November 2, the house of Shiv Sena (Hind) Sikh Sangat leader Harkirat Singh Khurana was targeted.

According to the police, more Hindu outfit leaders were also on the target of the accused.