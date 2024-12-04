Attack on Sukhbir: Law & order has collapsed, say Ludhiana leaders

Political leaders across party lines have condemned the attack on Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sukhbir Singh Badal, terming it a deeply unfortunate incident that raises concerns about law and order in Punjab. Leaders from the SAD, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress criticised the state government for its “failure to ensure security, even at Sri Harmandir Sahib”. Shooter Narain Singh Chaura about to pull out pistol from his pocket to open fire at Sukhbir Singh Badal at entrance of Golden Temple, Amritsar, on Wednesday. (Video grab/HT)

Sukhbir was attacked on Monday while performing sewa (voluntary service) at Sri Harmandir Sahib, as directed by Akal Takht after he was declared tankhaiya (guilty of religious misconduct).

Senior SAD leader Bhupinder Singh Bhinda said, “The brutal attack on him not only highlights the poor state of law and order but also raises serious concerns about the failure of the security apparatus.”

Bhinda demanded a thorough investigation into the attack, urging authorities to identify and hold accountable the culprits. “We need to understand what motivated the assailant to commit this act. Justice must be served,” he stated.

Congress’ district president Sanjay Talwar called the attack a glaring example of poor governance. “The attack on Sukhbir Badal at such a sacred and significant religious place showcases the failure of state intelligence and administration. Law and order in Punjab is deteriorating with serious crimes being reported almost daily. I urge the government to take strict action against those responsible for this cowardly act,” Talwar said.

BJP district president Rajnish Dhiman said, “The attack on Sukhbir Singh Badal, a former deputy chief minister and a senior leader, is a cowardly act that reflects poorly on the state government. Such incidents must be prevented at all costs, especially in places of religious importance.”