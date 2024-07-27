Attempt to loot ATM foiled, four land in police net

Jalandhar A case under Sections 331(4) (trespass), 305 (theft in dwelling house), 62 (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered against the accused.

The Jalandhar commissionerate police foiled an ATM loot bid with the arrest of four persons.

Officials said one of the accused was trying to break open an ATM of Canara Bank located on the Jandiala-Goraya road.

A police spokesperson said during patrolling, a police party of Jandiala chowki spotted unusual activity at the ATM and nabbed Lovepreet Singh of Maluwala village of Tarn Taran district on the spot and recovered a gas cutter kit from his possession.

The spokesperson said during investigation, the accused revealed that his four aides were involved in the crime following which the police arrested Manpreet Singh, Mangal Singh and Baljinder Singh, while one Jagat Narayan is on the run.

Police have recovered one Innova SUV, a gas cutter kit, oxygen cylinder, gas cylinder and screw drivers from their possession.

A case under Sections 331(4) (trespass), 305 (theft in dwelling house), 62 (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered, the spokesperson added.