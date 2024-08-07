Attendants of visually impaired get free travel on govt buses in Punjab

Even though the case is sub judice in the Punjab and Haryana high court, the Punjab government has issued a notification to allow free travel for attendants of visually impaired individuals in the government-run buses. The notification in this regard was issued on July 29, the state transport department said. The decision in this regard comes after a three-year battle waged by visually impaired 70-year-old Vijay Walia who dragged the Punjab government to high court.

The decision in this regard comes after a three-year battle waged by visually impaired 70-year-old Vijay Walia who dragged the Punjab government to high court.

Walia’s fight began in 2021 when despite the Punjab government announcing the Punjab Divyangjan Sashaktikaran Yojana (PDSY) for the visually impaired, many stakeholder departments, including the transport department refused to implement the scheme.

After receiving ‘no response’ despite multiple reminders to the department of social security and women & child development that had announced the scheme, Walia moved to the Punjab and Haryana high court.

In 2022, the high court issued a notice to the Punjab government for failing to implement the scheme. In the last hearing of this case, held on July 19 this year, the Punjab government had sought more time to file their reply in court.

Meanwhile, Walia was informed that the transport department has received approval for the implementation of the scheme, and general managers of different depots have been directed to allow free travel to the attendants accompanying the visually impaired individuals.

“In the majority of cases, the visually impaired individuals had to travel alone for the sheer reason that their attendants had to pay. Travelling alone is very risky and traumatic for the visually impaired, so free travel for attendants is very important,” Walia said.