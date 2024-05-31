Aurangzeb’s soul has entered Congress: Yogi Adityanath

Launching a scathing attack on the Congress, Uttar Pradesh chief minister and BJP leader Yogi Adityanath on Thursday compared the party with Mughal ruler Aurangzeb and said the party intends to snatch property from citizens. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath in Kullu, Himachal Pardesh. (Aqil Khan/HT)

Yogi Adityanath said “the soul of Aurangzeb” had entered the Congress. “They say they will conduct a survey of the properties of Indians. They are talking about levying tax on the property of your ancestors. It will be called ‘virasat’ tax (inheritance tax) by which they will take half of your property and will give it to the infiltrators who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. Would you accept it?” he said.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Addressing an election rally in Barsar, Hamirpur, for party candidate and Union minister Anurag Thakur, Yogi in a fiery speech said that Congress’s ‘virasat’ tax is like Aurangzeb’s ‘jizya’.

Yogi also said that the Congress manifesto seems like Muslim League’s manifesto. “They say that they will implement personal law if they come to power. I want to suggest and warn them that India will run according to the Constitution given by BR Ambedkar but not with any Sharia law,” he said.

He also said that the Congress intends to snatch quota benefits for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes to appease “its vote bank”.

Yogi said that some Congress leaders still oppose the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. “We are witnessing a new India under the leadership of PM Modi. The respect for our country has increased on the global level. The world looks up to India and PM Modi whenever a crisis emerges anywhere in the world. Our borders are safe and secure now. Terrorism and Naxalism has been eradicated from our country. This is new India,” he said.

Praising Anurag, Adityanath said that people of Hamirpur are fortunate to have an MP like him. “He is young and thinks about the youth. He is carrying out development and welfare works in Hamirpur. We know that we will win in Hamirpur, but I have come here to ask you that Anurag Thakur’s victory should be with a record lead,” he said.

Adityanath also said that Congress is against the interests of the nation. “They keep connections with terrorists and mafias. They support the anti-India elements. When Article 370 was abrogated in Jammu and Kashmir, their sympathies stood with anti-India forces. They are spreading rumours about the Constitution being in danger,” he said.