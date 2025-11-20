Authorities inspect lockers of doctors, staff in Kashmir’s Kulgam, Shopian

J&K Police on Wednesday held joint inspection of lockers in Kulgam and Shopian hospitals as part of enhanced security measured after the recent Delhi Red Fort blast and recovery of arms and ammunitions in the “white collar terror module”, officials said. Security personnel inspect lockers at a hospital in Kulgam on Wednesday. (PTI)

The inspection was carried jointly by police and hospital administration, they added. Similar exercise is being carried in other medical institutions across J&K. “In light of the recent blast incident in Delhi and as part of heightened preventive security measures across the region, J&K Police in coordination with the hospital administration conducted a thorough inspection of staff/ doctors lockers at district hospital, Shopian, and community health centre, Zainapora,” police spokesman said, adding that the special drive was aimed at identifying unclaimed, unattended or unidentified lockers within the hospital premises to ensure that no space or facility is left vulnerable to misuse under the prevailing security situation. “During the inspection, all lockers were checked and verified. Lockers found unclaimed, improperly labelled or without valid ownership were documented for necessary follow-up action.”

The police said that hospital authorities have been directed to update and maintain a proper record of all allotted lockers and ensure strict adherence to identification protocols. “The aim is to strengthen institutional safety, enhance vigilance and eliminate any possibility of exploitation of public facilities by anti-national elements. J&K police urges all institutions to remain alert and to report any suspicious activity immediately, as preventive actions remain crucial for public safety.”

The spokesman said that similar exercise was conducted in various health institutions across the district Kulgam. “The inspection drive was carried out to prevent any possible misuse of lockers for storage of unauthorised items and to strengthen internal security measures within medical facilities. During the checking, all racks and lockers were thoroughly examined, and staff were briefed to maintain proper records and ensure that the lockers are used strictly for official and legitimate purposes only.”

On November 8, while investigating the terror module, police has recovered an AK-47 from locker of a former senior resident doctor at Government Medical College (GMC) in Anantnag. The doctor was later identified as Adeel Ahmad Rather who was part of terror module. Soon after the recovery of weapons, the health department asked all the doctors to identify their lockers and label them. Even hospital administration started checking and verification of the unclaimed lockers.