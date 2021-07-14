Authorities seal martyrs’ graveyard in Srinagar

Authorities sealed off the martyrs’ graveyard in the old city area here on Tuesday to prevent people from assembling to commemorate the killing of 22 persons, who were protesting against the autocratic rule in Jammu and Kashmir, by Dogra forces on this day in 1931.

Strike was observed in parts of Valley as former J&K chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti and the National Conference (NC) slammed the government for locking the gates of the graveyard.

Shop and businesses were closed and traffic movement was thin owing to a spontaneous shutdown in Srinagar. However shops in many rural towns were open and vehicles were plying normally.

“Today on the occasion of Martyr’s day, gates leading to their graveyards have been locked up. Attempts to distort & rewrite Kashmir’s history is being done only to create a sense of defeat & helplessness amongst Kashmiris,” tweeted Mehbooba Mufti.

“Government imposed restrictions disallowed our visit to Mazare Shohada today. For the second consecutive year, we lowered our eyes in respect of and raised our prayers for the eternal peace of July 13 Martyrs 1931 at the Party headquarters itself,” NC spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said in a tweet.

Later, a function was held at the NC headquarters that was attended by party president, Farooq Abdullah and other key leaders. Srinagar city mayor and Apni Party leader Junaid Azim Mattu also paid tributes to the martyrs while praying for peace.

CPI (M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami said, “The Naya Kashmir which was drafted with their blood was dismantled on August 5, 2019. It was due to the supreme sacrifices of July-13 martyrs that ultimately led a way for Naya Kashmir which is notable for its humanistic view of development.”

Kashmiri Pandits observe ‘Black Day’

JAMMU Panun Kashmir, a frontal organisation of the internally displaced Kashmiri Pandits, observed July 13 as ‘Black Day’ and renewed their pledge for the reclamation of homeland in Kashmir.

President Virender Raina said, “Time has come to take a renewed pledge for the reclamation of our homeland in Kashmir.”

“Kashmiri Pandits stand rock solid behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has shown exemplary courage and leadership while defeating the evil designs of China and Pakistan. While we continue with the struggle of Panun Kashmir, at the same time we have to keep on demanding our political and economic rights guaranteed under the Constitution,” said Raina.

“That’s the reason a decent presence of the internally displaced Kashmiri Pandits in the law-making bodies is the need of the hour,” he added.