Auto driver arrested for stalking, harassing radio jockey in Chandigarh

An auto-rickshaw driver accused of stalking and harassing a city-based radio jockey was arrested on Tuesday.

The accused, Ranjeet Kumar alias Chiya, 45, is a resident of Dadumajra Colony (DMC), Chandigarh. His auto was also impounded. The radio jockey had tweeted about the incident that took place on December 15 at around 3pm near a private school in Sector 38, while she was walking home after her shift.

The radio jockey had tagged the director general of police and senior superintendent of police. In response to the tweet, SP (city) Shruti Arora directed the area police officers to contact her. After recording her statement, a case under Sections 294 (obscene gestures or words), 354-A (making sexually coloured remarks), 354D (stalking), and 509 (insult modesty of woman) of the Indian Penal Code at a police station Sector 39, Chandigarh. The RJ had also clicked a photograph of the auto-rickshaw.

CCTV (closed-circuit television) footage as well as scanning the mobile data dump helped land the accused into police net. Cops said that the Ranjeet suffers from a drug addiction. The accused was living separately from his wife for the last seven years. His wife and children live in Punjab. The accused’s auto-rickshaw is rented.