Auto driver’s murder in Mohali: Main accused held
Six weeks after a 35-year-old auto-rickshaw driver was stabbed to death by five men at Balongi on January 24, police have arrested the main accused.
Police said the accused, Ravi Sharma, was already wanted in multiple cases of murder, attempt to murder, rioting, assault and Arms Act at various police stations of Mohali. He and his four accomplices had allegedly murdered the victim, Lal Rattan, over a monetary dispute.
“We have recovered three pistols and live cartridges from his possession. Three of his accomplices in the January 24 murder case have already been arrested,” said deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Bikram Singh Brar.
Rattan, who lived on rent in Badmajra with his wife and three minor children, was attacked by Sharma and his four accomplices on the intervening night between January 24 and 25. Having suffered multiple stab injuries in the chest, he had died during treatment at GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh. In the attack, Rattan’s two friends had also suffered injuries.
-
Chernobyl power cut; Ukraine calls for ceasefire for repair: What we know
Chernobyl nuclear plant power outage: Emergency generators are supplying backup power to the plant but they have fuel for 48 hours and by that time the connection needs to be restored, Ukraine says.
-
Study: Medium chain fatty acid can someday help in treating heart attacks
"Heart attacks are still a leading cause of death worldwide, that often come with devastating complications," said Zhong Wang, Ph.D., an associate professor of cardiac surgery at the University of Michigan Frankel Cardiovascular Center, who is the senior author of the study.
-
Russia backs IAEA chief's idea of Ukraine meeting but not at Chernobyl
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy backed the idea of a meeting, according to a French readout on Sunday of a conversation between him and French President Emmanuel Macron, who supports the Chernobyl plan.
-
World Kidney Day: Diabetes can damage your kidneys; watch out for warning signs
There is a number of ways in which diabetes contribute to kidney damage from blood vessel becoming leaky, urine retention in bladder, to increase in bacteria growth. Sadly, there is no visible symptoms in case of early stages of diabetic kidney disease and only regular checkups can help detect any problem.
-
'I couldn't sleep the night I found about about Shane': Akram remembers Warne
Pakistan legend Wasim Akram paid a glorious tribute to Shane Warne following the Australia cricket icon's passing at the age of 52 on Friday.