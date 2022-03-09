Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Auto driver’s murder in Mohali: Main accused held
Auto driver’s murder in Mohali: Main accused held

Six weeks after a 35-year-old auto-rickshaw driver was stabbed to death by five men at Balongi on January 24, Mohali police have arrested the main accused
Police said the accused, Ravi Sharma, was already wanted in multiple cases of murder, attempt to murder, rioting, assault and Arms Act at various police stations of Mohali. (Representative image)
Published on Mar 09, 2022 01:00 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Six weeks after a 35-year-old auto-rickshaw driver was stabbed to death by five men at Balongi on January 24, police have arrested the main accused.

Police said the accused, Ravi Sharma, was already wanted in multiple cases of murder, attempt to murder, rioting, assault and Arms Act at various police stations of Mohali. He and his four accomplices had allegedly murdered the victim, Lal Rattan, over a monetary dispute.

“We have recovered three pistols and live cartridges from his possession. Three of his accomplices in the January 24 murder case have already been arrested,” said deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Bikram Singh Brar.

Rattan, who lived on rent in Badmajra with his wife and three minor children, was attacked by Sharma and his four accomplices on the intervening night between January 24 and 25. Having suffered multiple stab injuries in the chest, he had died during treatment at GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh. In the attack, Rattan’s two friends had also suffered injuries.

