Chandigarh: Auto-rickshaw driver held for snatching

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 25, 2023 12:29 AM IST

The accused has been identified as Mohd Rashid, 49, of Thakur Dawara, Manimajra. Police have also recovered the snatched mobile phone from him

Police arrested an autorickshaw driver for allegedly snatching a mobile phone at Kalagram light point.

The duo allegedly attacked Chandan and snatched his mobile phone and 3,000 (HT Files)

The incident occured around 12.30 am when the victim was returning home from Chadimandir. The complainant, Chandan Kumar of Dadumajra Colony, told the police was attacked by an autorikshaw driver and his companion at Kalagram Light point.

The duo allegedly attacked Chandan and snatched his mobile phone and 3,000.

A case under section 379A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Manimajra police station. Police are yet to arrest Rashid’s accomplice.

