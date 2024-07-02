Ayushman and Chirayu scheme Haryana: Private hospital stop patient admissions over pending dues

The private hospitals in various part of the state on Monday stopped admitting patients under the central government’s Ayushman Bharat free treatment scheme and state government’s Chirayu Haryana’ (comprehensive health insurance of antyodaya units) scheme, for non-clearance of the payments worth over ₹200 crore by the state government. Dr Rohit Sadana, president of the IMA Karnal unit, said that their funds, have been withheld by the state health authorities for a long time and it is becoming difficult for atleast 40 affiliated hospitals to continue operations. (HT Photo)

The call for protest was given by the Indian medical association (IMA). The beneficiaries of both the schemes can avail cashless treatment at private hospitals and government clears their dues.

Indian medical association (IMA) state president Dr Ajay Mahajan said that nearly 600 private hospitals across the state are empanelled under the Ayushman scheme and they had written several letters to the state government to release payment of bills.

“We will continue our protest until the government transfers the pending bills. We have given an ultimatum till July 5 and till then we shall not admit any fresh case,” he added.

In Haryana, as many as 74.33 lakh beneficiaries are covered under the Chirayu scheme and 28.89 lakh under the Ayushman scheme. Under these schemes, every family gets health coverage of upto ₹5 lakh per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation.

State govt released only ₹90 crore

The state government had released ₹90 crore to private hospitals a few days ago but still their bills amounting to ₹200 crore are yet to be cleared. The families having income less than ₹1.80 lakh per annum are covered under both the schemes.

A doctor from a private hospital in Rohtak said that they did not entertain the patients on Monday. “We felt sorry from the patients by telling them that the government is not releasing their bills,” the doctor added.

Ayushman representative of private hospitals in Karnal Dr Rajat Mimani said that despite several meetings with the health authorities there has been no solution to this.

“The strike will remain intact till any written order is received from the government. We will conduct a review meeting on July 5 to decide further course of action,” he added.

Haryana health minister Kamal Gupta said that private hospitals can’t deny treatment facilities to any person covered under Ayushman Bharat and Chirayu schemes.

“We are facing problems in getting claims from the Union government due to the slow process of the CMS portal. We have recruited 90 doctors, who will look after Ayushman cases. If the state government fails to disburse the amount to private hospitals, then rate of interest will be given to those hospitals,” he added.

Meanwhile, former Congress’ state treasurer Rohit Jain, hit out at the state government and said, “Through advertisements worth crore of rupees, the government is just involved in fake fame, while the hospitals that are giving free treatment have to face financial constraints.”