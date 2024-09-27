Ayushman Bharat’s deputy CEO caught taking bribe

The Haryana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday arrested a deputy chief executive officer (CEO) of the Ayushman Bharat Scheme in Panchkula while reportedly accepting ₹5 lakh as bribe. The accused has been identified as Dr Ravi Vimal. Accused Dr Ravi Vimal (centre) in the custody of Haryana Anti-Corruption Bureau in Panchkula on Thursday.

According to information, the bribe was sought in exchange for lifting the suspension of a hospital empanelled under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme. A spokesperson of the ACB said the complainant, a private hospital owner in Karnal district, reported that Dr Vimal had demanded ₹10 lakh as bribe to revoke the suspension of his hospital’s empanelment under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme.

After negotiations, the amount was reportedly settled at ₹5 lakh. Following the complaint, the ACB laid a trap and arrested the accused. An FIR has been registered at the Anti-Corruption Bureau police station in Panchkula.

The ACB spokesperson urged the people to report the cases of bribery on 1800-180-2022 or 1064.