Ayushman Bharat’s deputy CEO caught taking bribe

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Sep 27, 2024 08:06 AM IST

According to information, the bribe was sought in exchange for lifting the suspension of a hospital empanelled under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme.

The Haryana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday arrested a deputy chief executive officer (CEO) of the Ayushman Bharat Scheme in Panchkula while reportedly accepting 5 lakh as bribe. The accused has been identified as Dr Ravi Vimal.

Accused Dr Ravi Vimal (centre) in the custody of Haryana Anti-Corruption Bureau in Panchkula on Thursday.
Accused Dr Ravi Vimal (centre) in the custody of Haryana Anti-Corruption Bureau in Panchkula on Thursday.

According to information, the bribe was sought in exchange for lifting the suspension of a hospital empanelled under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme. A spokesperson of the ACB said the complainant, a private hospital owner in Karnal district, reported that Dr Vimal had demanded 10 lakh as bribe to revoke the suspension of his hospital’s empanelment under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme.

After negotiations, the amount was reportedly settled at 5 lakh. Following the complaint, the ACB laid a trap and arrested the accused. An FIR has been registered at the Anti-Corruption Bureau police station in Panchkula.

The ACB spokesperson urged the people to report the cases of bribery on 1800-180-2022 or 1064.

