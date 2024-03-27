Azad loyalist Saroori files nomination for Udhampur LS seat

Close confidante of former chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad, former minister Ghulam Mohammad Saroori, on Tuesday, filed nomination papers as candidate of the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) at Kathua for the Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency. Close confidante of former chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad, former minister Ghulam Mohammad Saroori, on Tuesday, filed nomination papers as candidate of the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) at Kathua for the Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency. (Source: X)

With this, the constituency is all set for a triangular contest between sitting MP and Union minister Dr Jitendra Singh, who is seeking a third straight term since 2014, Congress candidate and former minister Choudhary Lal Singh and Saroori.

Ghulam Mohammad Saroori remained a four-time MLA from Inderwal constituency of Kishtwar district from 2002 to 2018.

In 2008, he was appointed as the minister of state for tourism, forest, school education, social welfare and consumer affairs and public distribution.

Currently, the vice president of DPAP, Saroori also remained associated with the Congress for a long time but quit the party along with Ghulam Nabi Azad in August 2022.

While a straight contest between Dr Jitendra Singh and Chaudhary Lal Singh looks imminent, GM Saroori would definitely impact the prospects of Congress.

Choudhary Lal Singh, out on bail in a money laundering case being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate, is likely to file his nomination papers on Wednesday.

There will be no religious discrimination in my govt: Azad

Soon after Saroori’s nomination, Azad addressed party workers in Kathua and underscored the pivotal role of an effective campaign in ensuring the success of the party candidate.

He emphasized the need for unity and brotherhood among people, urging voters to support development and progress.

“When an injured person goes to the hospital for blood, doctors don’t see his or her religion. Then why do we see religion in politics? We must vote for the MP candidate who will raise public issues in Parliament,” Azad said while stressing upon the necessity of defeating entities that seek to divide people along religious lines, as well as political parties that have failed to address the issues concerning Jammu and Kashmir.

Azad pointed out that in Parliament, both regional parties and the Congress remained silent on issues concerning J&K.

He claimed it was during his tenure as leader of the opposition that he vocally raised the concerns of the people.

Azad made a firm commitment to enact laws guaranteeing land and job protection for the J&K residents if he assumed power.