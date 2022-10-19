Back-to-back targeted killings expose chinks within the security apparatus

Srinagar: Two back-to-back targeted attacks in Kashmir have again exposed chinks within the security apparatus that militants seem to identify and take advantage of by hitting specific targets, especially non-local labourers, migrant and non-local employees and Kashmiri Pandits time and again.

These back-to-back attacks came days after home minister Amit Shah while addressing a big rally in Baramulla town earlier this month had said that militancy was in its last stage in J&K. “From a terror spot, now, it’s a tourist spot,” Shah had said while referring to 18 lakh tourists who visited Kashmir this year.

While the number of visiting tourists to Kashmir has increased and there has been a significant decline in the incidents of stone pelting, big militant attacks or encounters near the LoC, however, militants have changed tactics and are now choosing and hitting their targets across Kashmir selectively.

This year, 17 civilians, including six non-locals, three Kashmiri Pandits and three non-Muslims have been killed in targeted attacks. Little-known groups-- The Resistant Front, Kashmir Freedom Fighters etc-- have been claiming responsibility for these attacks.

Police officers, however, describe these little-known groups as the “frontline” groups of LeT and Jaish operating in Kashmir.

Additional director general of police, Vijay Kumar said that militants are selecting soft targets. “In today’s attack, all people have been identified and will be neutralised. The labourers were picked as targets as they didn’t have any security.”

Since the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, government data indicates that there has been a decline in attacks and stone-pelting incidents in Kashmir.

However, security agencies have failed to stop the targeted killings. Since August 5, 2019, official figures reveal that 27 civilians were killed in targeted attacks, five non-local workers were killed in 2019 and five in 2020.

Seven Kashmiri Pandits were also killed in the targeted attacks. Even the Pandits who never migrated from Kashmir were targeted this year.

Kashmiri Pandit Sangarsh (KPSS) Samiti president Sanjay Tickoo termed these attacks a ploy to get all the KPs out of Kashmir. “We had requested the government to provide security to all 800 families living in Kashmir or get us a place anywhere in the country where we can die peacefully,” he said.

Tickoo said only condemnation statements from political groups or the majority community will never stop these killings. “It seems this is the unfinished agenda of 1990. Our enemy wants to finish us now.”

Tickoo said that since October last year, we have issued several appeals to top political leaders and religious heads that they should come out openly to protest against these killings. “Only issuing statements will never end these targeted killings. For the last 30 years, we have been hearing about these condemnation statements.”

After the killing of Puran Krishan Bhat in Shopian on Saturday the valley witnessed a series of protests against the killings. However, three days later, two non-local labourers were killed in Shopian while they were sleeping in their rented tin shed accommodation. “It is not only up to the security and intelligence agencies to provide security for common people. Government and political parties, who try to exploit situations in their favour, must refrain from issuing statements that put the lives of common people in danger. The killing of civilians in this manner is a serious issue that needs to be addressed with security and political measures,” said Aseem Mohiudin, who is editor of a vernacular weekly newspaper published in Srinagar.

After every killing though government claims about beefing up the security but militants are able to strike again.

Former J&K director general of police S P Vaid in a series of tweets today said that the Kashmiri Pandit community are targeted for decades and there needs to be drawn a composite comprehensive security plan at the highest level in the Union Territory.

“Government employees posted in remote areas under the PM scheme are exposed to a greater threat. Their services should be used from either secure offices in the Valley or relocated to Jammu temporarily,” Vaid tweeted.

On the killings of labourers, Vaid believes that it was done to put a halt to developmental projects. “As far as the killing of labourers is concerned, it is being done with a clear purpose to sabotage the development push of the Union Government. It is impractical for security forces to provide security cover to every labourer working in the Valley, however, every labourer working needs to register at the local,” he said in a tweet.