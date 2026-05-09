Bad roads, stalled work hit businesses hard on Kharar-Landran stretch

Months after repeated complaints over the deteriorating condition of the Kharar-Landran road, residents and shopkeepers say the stretch continues to remain a daily ordeal, with broken roads, waterlogged patches and stranded vehicles affecting both movement and livelihoods. Pothole ridden patch on the Kharar-Landran stretch in Mohali. (HT PHOTO)

Traders along the busy corridor said the poor road condition has sharply reduced customer footfall, pushing several businesses into losses. From damaged vehicles and traffic snarls to mud-filled service lanes, commuters and shop owners say the situation has shown little improvement despite multiple assurances from authorities.

Sehajpreet, a pharmacist running a shop along the stretch said the road condition has severely affected his business. “Only around 20% of my business is left now. Customers avoid stopping here because of the traffic congestion, mud and damaged road conditions. Many people simply turn back,” he said.

Sher Khan, who runs a home decor store, said there are days when the shop records almost no sales. “We pay rent for our business but we are heavily affected. Every day we just hope the road condition improves. I have been running my shop here for more than three years and since last year, I have suffered continuous losses. Some days, our shop does not earn even a single rupee because customers avoid coming here due to the condition of the road,” he added.

Vishal, a mobile phone shop owner said the poor condition of the road has affected walk-in customers as well as deliveries. “People used to spend time in the market earlier, but now everyone just wants to cross the stretch somehow and leave quickly. Only 50% of my business remains, that too because of locals, he added.

Commuters said vehicles getting stuck has become an everyday sight on the road, particularly after rain.

“There hasn’t been a single day when any vehicle doesn’t get stuck here,” said Rohit, a commuter who uses the route daily. “Just two days ago, a car and an auto carrying passengers, including students, got trapped in the slush for a long time.”

Another commuter said the stretch becomes nearly impossible during peak hours. “The road is broken at multiple points and heavy vehicles worsen the situation. Even short distances take a long time to cover. People lose hours in traffic every week and vehicles also get damaged because of potholes and slush.” Murlidhar said.

Residents and daily commuters on the Kharar-Landran road have repeatedly raised concerns over the lack of basic safety infrastructure along the stretch. Several portions of the road lack proper warning signboards, reflective markers, and speed-calming measures, making it difficult for motorists to anticipate diversions, construction zones or accident-prone spots, especially during night hours. They added that dust during dry weather and mud during rain continue to create difficulties for both locals and businesses operating nearby.

Sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Kharar Gurmeet Singh said authorities are planning to restart work on the stretch soon.

“Our target is the Kharar-Landran road and work there will start again within a week. The project was stuck due to certain organisational reasons. We know families and businesses are getting affected and efforts are being made to complete the work at the earliest,” the SDM said.

The Kharar-Landran road is one of the key connecting stretches for Mohali and witnesses heavy daily movement of office-goers, students and commercial traffic.

However, commuters say that until permanent repair and construction work is completed, the road will continue to remain a major inconvenience for thousands travelling through the area every day.