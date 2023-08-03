Man crushed to death under truck in Kalka

In yet another hit-and-run incident, a Baddi resident was run over by a truck as he was returning home from Kalka. HT Image

The deceased has been identified as Rajesh, who hailed from SBS Nagar and was presently residing in Baddi. He ran a pigsty in Baddi.

In his complaint to the police, his brother-in-law, Ram Bhagat said he and Rajesh were on their way to sell meat in Panchkula. They were returning back to Baddi via Kalka on a motorcycle that was driven by Rajesh on August 1 around 1 am. Upon reaching Majra Ghati near Satsang Bhawan, a truck hit their bike from the rear.

The truck ran over Rajesh and hit a pole before stopping. The victim was rushed to a government hospital in Kalka, where he was declared dead on arrival.

The truck driver, who has been identified as Jagir Singh from Kota, Rajasthan, fled from the spot after abandoning his truck.

A case under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304a (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Kalka police station.

